Stifel Financial Corp Has $31.24 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 816,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $31,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 403,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 160.39% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 74.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.95 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/stifel-financial-corp-has-31-24-million-position-in-glaxosmithkline-plc-gsk.html.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.