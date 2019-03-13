Stifel Financial Corp Has $33.88 Million Stake in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136,970 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of BB&T worth $33,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BB&T in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BB&T in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $118,043.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBT shares. Bank of America cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.08 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.96.

BBT stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.95. 93,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,052,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

