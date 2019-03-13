Stifel Financial Corp Has $69.49 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 734,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,090 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $69,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $402,731.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $9,187,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,061 shares of company stock worth $26,536,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,278. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $118.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/stifel-financial-corp-has-69-49-million-holdings-in-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn.html.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.