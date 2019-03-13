Stitch Fix (SFIX) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

SFIX traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,392. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 3.27.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $370.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.28 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $2,587,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $516,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,460 in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,016,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,600,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,972,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,013,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,122,000 after purchasing an additional 642,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,122,000 after purchasing an additional 642,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

