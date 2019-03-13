Stitch Fix (SFIX) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of SFIX opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.62, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 3.27. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $370.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.28 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 8,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $475,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,460 in the last ninety days. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 857.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 75,080 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 246.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 56,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $244,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

