Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Aecom Call Options (ACM)

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,214 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,280% compared to the average volume of 88 call options.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 15,756 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $435,180.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Aecom by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,076,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,120 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aecom by 2,617.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,705,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,066 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Aecom by 49,559.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,166,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,659 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aecom by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,240,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,862,000 after acquiring an additional 815,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Aecom by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,969,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,989,000 after acquiring an additional 534,898 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aecom stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Aecom has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $37.53.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 0.38%. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aecom from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Aecom Call Options (ACM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/stock-traders-purchase-large-volume-of-aecom-call-options-acm.html.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.