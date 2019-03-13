Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Switch Call Options (SWCH)

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,125 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,511% compared to the average daily volume of 194 call options.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price target on Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

SWCH opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Switch has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Switch had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Switch by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 7,956,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,698,000 after buying an additional 1,222,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,440,000 after buying an additional 111,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Switch by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,466,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,440,000 after buying an additional 111,601 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 743,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,056,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after buying an additional 567,298 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

