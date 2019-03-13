StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BANX. ValuEngine lowered shares of StoneCastle Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.44. StoneCastle Financial has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 1,745.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 240.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 35,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

