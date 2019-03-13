Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Strattec Security has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Shares of STRT stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Strattec Security has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Strattec Security from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/strattec-security-corp-strt-announces-0-14-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.