Stryker Co. (SYK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Barclays set a $203.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $5,428,828.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $869,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,811 shares of company stock worth $13,409,320. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.84. 811,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. Stryker has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $193.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.