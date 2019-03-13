Sumeru (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 3,983,873 Shares of Blackline Inc (BL) Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sumeru (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,983,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $191,863,323.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BL stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. Blackline Inc has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blackline by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackline by 15.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Blackline by 37.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Blackline by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,253,000 after acquiring an additional 101,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Blackline by 111.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Blackline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Blackline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/sumeru-gp-l-l-c-slta-sells-3983873-shares-of-blackline-inc-bl-stock.html.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.