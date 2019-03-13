Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 549,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 25,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,182,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,976,000 after buying an additional 251,585 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,543,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,094,000 after buying an additional 211,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,088,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,395,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. GMP Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.30 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.12.

Shares of SU stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

