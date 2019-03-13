Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

SHO stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $280.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 107,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.