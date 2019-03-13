Svb Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink upped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Achillion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Achillion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of ACHN opened at $2.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $392.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.39. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

