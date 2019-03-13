Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.84. 5,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,038. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Syneos Health Inc has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on Syneos Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $150,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $431,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

