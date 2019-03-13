SYSCO Co. (SYY) Holdings Boosted by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. raised its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,625,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,847 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 18,997.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,960,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,359,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYSCO stock opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

