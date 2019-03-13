Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.44.

TRHC opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.79. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $32.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $509,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $174,360.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,378 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

