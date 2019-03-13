Tailored Brands (TLRD) Updates Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) updated its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tailored Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tailored Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tailored Brands in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a market weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Shares of TLRD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. 3,724,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,036. Tailored Brands has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $601.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 2,056.23%. The business had revenue of $812.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tailored Brands will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, CFO Jack Calandra acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $100,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,539.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP A Alexander Rhodes bought 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,066.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tailored Brands (TLRD) Updates Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/tailored-brands-tlrd-updates-q1-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.