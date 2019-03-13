TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.34 and last traded at $96.03. 7,622,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 3,300,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.17. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

