Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 1,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,416. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.31). Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

