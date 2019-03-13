Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Taubman Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Taubman Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Taubman Centers has a payout ratio of 71.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taubman Centers to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Shares of TCO traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,416. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.83. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $65.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.91 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCO shares. KeyCorp set a $69.00 target price on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.85 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Taubman Centers from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

