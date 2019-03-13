Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $17.51 on Monday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

In other news, major shareholder Upnorth Investment Ltd purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos purchased 666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Analyst Recommendations for Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply