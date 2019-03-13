Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $17.51 on Monday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

In other news, major shareholder Upnorth Investment Ltd purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos purchased 666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

