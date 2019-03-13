Tech Data Corp (TECD) CFO Charles V. Dannewitz Sells 5,000 Shares

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 5,000 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $501,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TECD opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECD. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

