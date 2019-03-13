Tech Data (TECD) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

TECD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tech Data from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.60.

NASDAQ TECD opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. Tech Data has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tech Data will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $112,234.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,307 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,317,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 89.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,885,000 after buying an additional 309,142 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 23.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 171,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,379,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,416,000 after buying an additional 159,706 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the third quarter valued at about $10,801,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

