Teleflex (TFX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $301.93

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $301.93 and last traded at $299.86, with a volume of 4956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $296.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $287.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Get Teleflex alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $641.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.06 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.52, for a total transaction of $1,162,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Teleflex (TFX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $301.93” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/teleflex-tfx-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-301-93.html.

About Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.