Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $676.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $59.73.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $682,091.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.