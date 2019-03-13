Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (TME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $769.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will announce $769.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $743.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $797.37 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.03 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.89. 2,991,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,004,547. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

