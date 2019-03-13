Terracoin (TRC) Market Capitalization Tops $517,884.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $517,884.00 and approximately $239.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.03287974 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.02511709 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00044646 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003347 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.