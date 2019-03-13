Tesla Inc (TSLA) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,234,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,931 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 5.7% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 7.71% of Tesla worth $4,404,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 567.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 431.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 96.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 575,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $152,462,000 after buying an additional 75,321 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $283.36 on Wednesday. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $387.46. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down previously from $291.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Cowen set a $200.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.95.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.22, for a total transaction of $5,843,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,007.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $2,664,496.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,350 shares of company stock valued at $34,273,066. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

