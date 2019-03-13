Tesla (TSLA) Given a $325.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $325.00 price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $323.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.95.

TSLA stock opened at $283.36 on Monday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $244.59 and a 12-month high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $305,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.95, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,867,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,350 shares of company stock valued at $34,273,066 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,660.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

