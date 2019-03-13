TeslaCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (TES)

TeslaCoin (CURRENCY:TES) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, TeslaCoin has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. One TeslaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TeslaCoin has a market capitalization of $139,574.00 and $0.00 worth of TeslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00002392 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

TeslaCoin Profile

TES is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2014. TeslaCoin’s total supply is 78,631,565 coins. TeslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Teslacoins. The official website for TeslaCoin is tesla-coin.com. The Reddit community for TeslaCoin is /r/Teslamovement and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TeslaCoin Coin Trading

TeslaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TeslaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TeslaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TeslaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

