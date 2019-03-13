Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMK. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Torchmark by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Torchmark by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $1,080,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,057,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $980,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,340 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,311. Torchmark Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Torchmark Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Torchmark from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

