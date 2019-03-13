Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Strategic Education worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 87.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 143.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 95.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 83.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 375.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Shares of STRA traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $138.44. 417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,323. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Strategic Education Inc has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $154.89.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $773,040.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,871.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $279,798.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,229.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,175. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

