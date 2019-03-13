TGAME Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $105,578.00 (TGAME)

TGAME (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, TGAME has traded flat against the dollar. One TGAME token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. TGAME has a market cap of $0.00 and $105,578.00 worth of TGAME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TGAME alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00383987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.01684752 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00229507 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004858 BTC.

TGAME Profile

TGAME’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. TGAME’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens. TGAME’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL. TGAME’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame. The official website for TGAME is ico.truegame.io.

TGAME Token Trading

TGAME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TGAME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TGAME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TGAME using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TGAME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TGAME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.