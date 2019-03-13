The Coca-Cola Co (KO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

The Coca-Cola has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. The Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 75.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect The Coca-Cola to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Shares of KO opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

