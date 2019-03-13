TheCreed One Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (TCR)

TheCreed (CURRENCY:TCR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. One TheCreed coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. TheCreed has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TheCreed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TheCreed has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.02332094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00465945 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00022482 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00023492 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00022359 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011177 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006627 BTC.

About TheCreed

TheCreed is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2016. The official website for TheCreed is thecreed.tech. TheCreed’s official Twitter account is @TheCreed_Crypto.

TheCreed Coin Trading

TheCreed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheCreed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheCreed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TheCreed using one of the exchanges listed above.

