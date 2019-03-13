Theralase Technologies (TLT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. 104,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 427,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a market cap of $76.36 million and a PE ratio of -17.00.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile (CVE:TLT)

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Photo Dynamic Therapy and Therapeutic Laser Technology.

