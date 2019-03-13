THK CO LTD/ADR (THKLY) Upgraded at Citigroup

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of THK CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.86.

About THK CO LTD/ADR

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

