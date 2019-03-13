Thore Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $10,116.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $12,187.00 and approximately $10,116.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.01442536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020896 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

