Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $974,000 in Raytheon (RTN) Stock

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $181.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,516. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total transaction of $643,693.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,237.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $752,845.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

