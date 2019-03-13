Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 89.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,829,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430,416 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12,660.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,509,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,239 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $567,123,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $471,998,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,252,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,250,000 after acquiring an additional 875,406 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.83. 16,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $144.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $326,411.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

