THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (TKAMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th.

About THYSSENKRUPP AG/S

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

