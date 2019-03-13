Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Watermark Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. 171,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,123,010. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $61.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

