Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.55. 27,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,525. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

