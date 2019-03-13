Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 52,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy gis” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.59 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $347,396.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.28. 86,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,465. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/tiemann-investment-advisors-llc-sells-1028-shares-of-general-mills-inc-gis.html.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.