Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Tile Shop also posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tile Shop.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $120,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $476,000. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 269,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 36,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tile Shop by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tile Shop by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 204,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,457. Tile Shop has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

