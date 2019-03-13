TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Position Raised by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,232,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,515,004,000 after acquiring an additional 593,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,232,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,515,004,000 after acquiring an additional 593,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,320,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,740,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,109 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 13,963.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,176,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,992,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,799,669,000 after acquiring an additional 949,799 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Cowen set a $59.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.50 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 63,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,128. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

