Topaz Coin Trading Down 24.8% Over Last Week (TOPAZ)

Topaz Coin (CURRENCY:TOPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Topaz Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Topaz Coin has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Topaz Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Topaz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00387291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.01664560 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00230340 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Topaz Coin Coin Profile

Topaz Coin’s total supply is 76,682 coins.

Topaz Coin Coin Trading

Topaz Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Topaz Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Topaz Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Topaz Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

