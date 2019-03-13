Toro (TTC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Get Toro alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $67.68 on Friday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Toro had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toro will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 15,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $1,036,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,103,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,096.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,670 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Toro by 5,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,837 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toro by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Toro by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.