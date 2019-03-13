Total Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

IWS traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.23. 6,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,063. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

